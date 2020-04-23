Cellist Jan Vogler: “a change in thinking is taking place”

Corona-Crisis

New York/Dresden (dpa) – The Cellist and festival artistic Director Jan Vogler sees the Corona-crisis not only as a historical caesura in the music business. He had the feeling that the people are entering a new era, said the 56-year-old artist.

“A change in thinking takes place that goes far beyond the Corona-crisis. That’s why I’m trying my Sensors to it.” He saw the crisis as an opportunity to leave well-trodden paths and find new solutions to problems. Corona had shown how vulnerable the world is: “nature demands respect from us, we have forgotten the technical progress only.”

Vogler came to the end of the 1990s with his wife, violinist Mira Wang – New York. Previously, he had played to date, the youngest concert master of the Staatskapelle Dresden, and after a successful career as a soloist started. Since 2009 he is artistic Director of the Dresden music festival, which he had to cancel last Thursday with a heavy heart. Now his hopes rest on that, at least, he was responsible for the Moritzburg Festival for chamber can take place of music in August in any Form.