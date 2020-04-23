Bumble receives new Features for Dating in quarantine

Photo by Vince Fleming on Unsplash

To facilitate its users to the Dating in a time of quarantine, the Dating platform Bumble new Features.

Because, in addition to voice messages, and video calls, the User can indicate now whether they are for “Virtual Dating” is open.

Bumble receives their own Features-for-quarantine-Dating

In times of Corona-crisis video chats are booming more than ever. Because even in the quarantine, we can operate on the virtual Paths continue to Dating. Many use therefore Video callsto be able to your Dating Partner , in spite of the output restrictions. The Dating Platform Bumble has for its users now even new Features built-in, with the Dating in the quarantine, even better, should work. Thus, besides the already existing ability to record voice messages and to see others in the video chat also has a feature that reveals, well, if the is interested, all of virtual Dating. The so-called “Virtual Dating badge” can now be added in the profile.

Virtual Dating choice

With the new features Bumble would like to facilitate the users the search for the perfect Partner in times of Coronavirus. Because if you do not want to renounce to the feeling of a “real Dates”, can already be in the profile sorted out. People with an interest in virtual Dating find, therefore, faster and the closer to get to Know, nothing more stands in the way. The “Virtual Dating badge” may at any time also optional on and off be. If you want to after numerous video calls his peace, is this using the new Features very quickly.