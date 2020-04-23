Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, SZA in #Jersey4Jersey Livestream concert

Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, SZA, and Fountains of Wayne have yesterday (Wednesday, 22. 4.) Concerts in the framework of the benefit Streams is given, recordings of the concert streams you can find at the bottom of our page. With the #Jersey4Jersey Show the musicians*collect indoor donations for the New Jersey Pandemic-Relief Fund (NJPRF), the victim of the corona to support the crisis.

Bruce Springsteen covered Tom Waits: “Jersey Girl”

The kick-off for the charity Event, probably the most famous residents of New Jersey, Bruce Springsteen with “Land of Hopes and Dreams”. Support received The Boss his partner, Patti Scialfa. In the further course of Events, the two gave the iconic Springsteen-Cover of the Tom Waits song “Jersey Girl” for the Best.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hHfTEYt52w(/embed)

Fountains of Wayne the remembrance of deceased member

Later in the evening, three-quarters of the indie rock Band Fountains of Wayne performed together with Singer/songwriter Sharon van Etten, but without Adam Schlesinger, who died this month in the consequences of an infection with the Coronavirus. Singer Chris Collingwood, who was with Schlesinger and main songwriter of the Band, was dedicated to the appearance of “Adam, his children, and New Jersey.” It was the first appearance of the Fountains of Wayne for seven years.

#Jersey4Jersey: Combined vocal Power of Halsey and SZA

Furthermore, the American R&B singer SZA played a Version of her song “20 Something” from home, and the Singer/songwriter Halsey gave a video conference-a backing band for the Song “Finally // Beautiful Stranger” for the Best.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vTJE7_5TjR0(/embed)

#Jersey4Jersey is only one of many currently taking place in Streaming concerts, donations for projects to tackle the effects of the Corona-collect pandemic. Just last weekend (18. 4.) held Lady Gaga’s Mega Event “One World: Together at Home”, in cooperation with the world health organization, Global Citizen and the United Nations. In the nearly eight-hour Event, a total of 127 million US dollars in donations were recorded by the funds. hm