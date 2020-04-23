Britney Spears pleads for more self-love

Britney Spears has given her critics in their own way counter to their Fans of a very important thing to remember. On “Instagram” posted the singer is a quote from Osho, which reads: “I Accept you as you are. And that’s the Hardest thing in the world, because it goes against your Training, your education, your culture. From the beginning you were told how you were supposed to be. No one has anyone ever told you that you’re good just the way you are.“

To do this, Spears wrote: “Every day it becomes clearer… the well-lit pattern of self-love. If you don’t believe me, then look at what God shows us every day… to know self-care and its value as an individual! Learning to love yourself is the Hardest thing of all. And, you know, like I showed? I posted whatever I want! If I want to post a picture with the same Outfit three times, then I’ll do it. (…) But to be honest, keep your nasty comments to yourselves.“

For your “Instagram”entries Britney Spears has often received criticism. This is something you can never give up.

Photo: (c) Sony Music