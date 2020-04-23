Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: US media: Sensation! You want to reconcile

Since the shocking news in the year 2016, that the dream would separate pair Brad Pitt (56) and Angelina Jolie (44), provided the two a dramatic divorce battle that made headlines around the world. It went mainly to the custody of their six children, Maddox (18), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (13) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (16). Angelina Jolie fighting with hard bandages, was always new claims, and made her Ex-husband Brad Pitt’s life a living hell. Now the mother Lion fighting seems to be tired.

Brad Pitt and Angelina want to meet without lawyers

The first signs, there was Recently, as you agreed to, that the children may not be taught at home, but in a public school. A desire to not only Brad Pitt, but also the family therapist of the former couple had expressed. Now the next Sensation in the making! As an Insider reported to the American magazine “OK!”, should it come to a private Meeting. “You want to put together and very grown-up about future compromises to speak,” says the Informant, “there are no lawyers will be present – just Brad and Angie. You want to talk about important matters and try to find a solution at long last.” Allegedly, both angelina’s father Jon Voight (81), as well as brad’s parents, Jane (80) and Bill Pitt (79) have encouraged the two to do so. “They have tried for years to settle the nasty dispute. Now Brad and Angie are finally woke up and have listened to your advice,” the Insider continued.

Brad Pitt is allowed to see the Kids in the corona of a crisis

It was a long, bumpy road to the Ex-Couple has moved closer again, but now Angelina Jolie has accepted that Brad would like for their children only the Best. Meanwhile, the 56 may-Year-old the little rascals see more often. Even during the corona crisis, Pax, Zahara and Co are driven between angelina’s and brad’s house back and forth. Only in his relationship to Maddox, who studied due to Corona at the Moment from home, you need Brad Pitt to work yet, but that a reconciliation should be only a matter of time.

