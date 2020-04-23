Bavaria, a mask is mandatory in the shops and transport

The adoption of the daycare fees

Munich (dpa) – Bayern a lead due to the Corona-crisis is now but a mask is mandatory in all shops and public transport. From next week, to the mouth-nose protection, everyday masks or scarves duty, as the Prime Minister, Markus Söder (CSU) announced in a government statement in the Parliament.

“It’s called in General a mask of duty.” In addition, Söder announced that parents will have to pay for the next three months, no fees for Kindergarten or day-care centres if they are closed due to the Corona-crisis.

Bavaria to Saxony and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern the third state with a mask of duty. In Saxony needs to be worn since Monday, when shopping and transportation, a mouth-nose cover or scarf. In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, this is from the 27. April to in the transport. In addition, there is such a duty in each of the cities. The Federal government recommends that, as yet, only “urgent” to wear masks.

Yet last Thursday, the Bavarian state Cabinet had agreed that there should be no General mask of duty, but merely a “mouth guard bid”. Now, Söder said: “Appeals alone will not likely be the necessary backup.” Therefore, we have decided now is the first West German state to take this step.

Thousands in Dresden stood on Monday morning for a free mask snake. Hundreds of meters of the citizens were at the Dresden town hall, where, according to the city of around 20,000 mouth-nose coverings made of fabric in the colors black or white were distributed.

Per Person in a mask has been spent, and another was allowed to be taken for members of the family. Overall, the Lord mayor Dirk Hilbert (FDP) has ordered approximately 200,000 masks to be distributed in the next few days locally to the inhabitants of the city. The mouth – and nose protection comes from the production of the Dresdner companies.