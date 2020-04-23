Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: Hollywood Couple distributes quarantine-wine

Ashton Kutcher (42, “The Ranch”) and Mila Kunis (36, “Bad Spies”), but in times of Corona-crisis active. Also, you want to support charities financially, but also joy among the people of the self-isolation to bring. Their idea of “quarantine-wine”, whose proceeds will go to a hundred percent to the four selected foundations in the United States.

How on the official website of the product. explains the “quarantine” wine to 2018 Oregon Pinot Noir. Two bottles cost the equivalent of 46 euros. The production of the course already, with shipping expected to be from the first week of may, said the Couple, in addition to in social media.

With “interactive Label” just to say Thank you

What makes the Charity-wine of the Hollywood couple so special? The bottles have an “interactive Label”, so Kutcher in the four-minute Clip for Instagram. This was Kunis’ idea. With the blank front they wanted to offer connoisseurs the Chance to create his own label and to thank people who are making in these challenging times, incredible work and for others. “Or just yourself, because you’re all day with your children at home, the one you love, of course, about everything,” added Kunis with a wink.

Of course, hides behind the “interactive Label” is also a Marketing genius. The Couple asks to post the creative results online with the Hashtags #quarantinewine, #ppe and #social distancing, in order to reach as many people as possible. After all, it is for the good purpose.