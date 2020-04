Leon ground known as the German voice of Jason Statham

He became well-known through numerous appearances in the German crime series like “Tatort”, “der Bulle von Tölz”, “Rosenheim Cops” and “Alarm for Cobra 11”. The end of the 90s, he starred in the award-winning series “The Red mile”, which was shot in the Bavaria film studios in Munich, the role of “Johnny Roland”.