Activists and experts call for a dual strategy against the Virus and for the climate – news

Berlin (AFP) – environmental groups and experts to design programmes according to the Corona-crisis, for a more sustainable and future, called Back to make use of stronger orientation of the economy. “We need to tackle the Corona pandemic at the same time with the climate and environmental state of emergency,” said Fridays-for-Future-initiator Greta Thunberg in Stockholm on Wednesday via Video. Similarly, representatives of Greenpeace and other organisations, as well as leading climate scientists expressed.

In the case of Corona as the climate was now important “to leave disputes aside and to act,” said Thunberg at an event on the occasion of international environmental day of remembrance “Earth Day”. Also in both cases, it is important to listen to the advice of the science. “Global warming also increases the risk of global pandemics,” said the Video switching Director of the Potsdam Institute for climate impact research, Johan Rockström. Our way of life to bring “the health of people and nature on a collision course”.

“We need to connect the economic recovery of Covid-19 with more climate protection and sustainability”, invited the Director of Greenpeace International, Jennifer Morgan, on the occasion of the upcoming International Petersberg climate dialogue. The governments would have to both think together.

A “prominent responsibility to have German Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), wants to speak on Tuesday at the climate dialog, in order to bring the demands of the climate science forward again on the Agenda. “Now is the time for a better reconstruction is” demanded Morgan German support for the EU-level, the planned “Green Deal”.

“We need to rebuild a dual strategy,” said the Political Director of Germanwatch, Christoph Bals. The Coronavirus is the task of “curve flattening” and when it comes to climate protection, it is more a question of “to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees to stay there”.

Bals and Morgan urged the Petersberg climate dialogue is the way for more ambitious national emission targets, as required by the Paris climate protection agreement. As a minimum the EU had to be-emission goal by 2030, to 55 per cent is raised, as it aspires to the EU Commission. Actually, a reduction in CO2 emissions would be according to scientific criteria by as much as 65 percent of the required highlighted Bals.

“We must now invest in the industries of the future, not industries of the past,” said the Economist and climate change commissioned by the British government, Nigel Topping. It is a matter of the Expansion of renewable energies and emission-free transport. Energetic renovation of buildings is in crisis “a Chance to create new jobs”.

When you restart the economy after the pandemic, there should be “no Further”, warned the British economist, Michael Jacobs. Instead of looking at short-term growth targets, would need to the expected scarcity of public funds for more future ability to be used, demanded Morgan.

At the Petersberg climate dialogue, which normally takes place in Berlin, take part in high-level government representatives from around 30 countries. Are also invited UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A goal for the next UN climate change conference are soft. This should take place in November in Glasgow, has been postponed due to the Corona pandemic, but on 2021.

Article from 22.04.2020