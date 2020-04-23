According to the Corona-crisis reboot of the old debate

In Frankfurt, a restaurateur in the past week, caused a stir. Sam Kamram, one of the most famous economists of the Bank metropolis, announced that it will offer in its three restaurants, no more meat. In the Café Hauptwache in the Pizzeria Montana, and in Fletcher’s Better Burger in the future, only vegan and vegetarian dishes are available on the card to justify the host with some bizarre arguments.

“So much of the antibiotics pumped into the animals. It is clear that any viruses develop,“ he was quoted by the Frankfurt local press. Kamram, as it appears, a direct connection between the use of Antibiotics in meat production and the current outbreak of the novel Coronavirus. That with antibiotics bacteria to be fought and the new Virus was very probably transmitted from bats to humans, he does not know, maybe, maybe it’s him no matter.

You can dismiss this anecdote as another example of the fact that many people outside of agriculture know little about how farmers work on the field and in the barn. You can understand, but also as a warning signal. The Frankfurt host calls for more arguments for his decision: the “animal suffering” was the most important reason. The way farm animals are treated, what he calls “antisocial”. His biggest mistake was that “meat is healthy”. Affects have him in the Film “The Game Changers”in the Stars such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, the benefits of a plant-based diet can boast.

Agriculture is one of the sectors that is affected by the Corona-crisis at least. The phrase “will eat.” never was so right as it is today. As a systemically important part of the economy, the farmers feel valued. In the social media and also in the statements of the Union representatives expressed the hope that the crisis could help to draw some of the debates on agriculture after surviving the Corona of a crisis in a new direction.

Sure, aspects such as food security, shorter supply chains and regional production will be in the future more intensively discussed. Anyone who thinks that you can defend on issues such as animal welfare, ground water, biodiversity or climate protection with reference to the system of relevance of the Status Quo, or even the wheel to turn back, is subject to a fatal error. The social pressure will be after the crisis, larger rather than smaller.

New concepts are in demand, particularly in animal husbandry. Even if the Virus originated in the most recent case of a wild animal, the animals existing viruses and those in the livestock emerging multi-resistant germs are a danger to humanity. The current experience with the Corona Virus will have all of us made it clear what a devastating impact it can have on the Transmission of diseases from animals to humans. To the development of new sources of protein without the classic animal husbandry, will be researched, therefore, in the future, even more intense. As far as this Work is already well advanced, about agrarzeitung.de reported in the Report diet trends.

A “keep it up!” will not be available for agriculture, according to Corona. In the past few weeks, the increased Reputation of the farmers is a good basis for a reboot in the social debate. Subsequently, the 250,000 German farmers, but rather their past attitude behind the questions as the 80 million consumers.