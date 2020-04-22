“Zombieland” in 4K Steelbook for the Top prize at Amazon.de 4K UHD Blu-ray Deals

“Zombieland” in 4K Steelbook for the Top prize at Amazon.de

Posted by Irwin M. Fletcher on 21.04.2020 at 16:53

College nerd Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) survived plague turned mankind into flesh-eating Zombies, it is only because he is an arrant coward. Of to the teeth armed warhorses Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) knows no fear. Together, they are now faced with the most difficult challenge: to patch things up together. Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin play more main roles in this Horror-Comedy with a double top.

“Zombieland“2009 was not only a big Hit at the box office (after all, the production budget could be increased five-fold), friends of black horror comedies were simply amazed, torch the truly outstanding staged Gags but one or the other Time a true Salmon fireworks. A shiny racket, and the Cast came out: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin awarded to the Film the little Extra and, of course, depth. While “Zombieland 2” is the Sequel ran recently in the cinemas, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment now, the Ruben Fleischer directed the Original for the first time in 4K UHD Blu-ray published in a limited Steelbook Editionthe currently for only 19,99 EUR in the case of Amazon.de in the offer is!

