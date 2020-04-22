“Wonder Woman” Gal Gadot Interview the new Film

Clay Enos/Warner Bros Pictures via AP 1/7 Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in “Wonder Woman 1984”. As Warner Bros. announced, the international film start now due to the Corona-crisis from the 5. June 13./14. August moved.

imago/ZUMA Press 2/7 The Israeli actress Gal Gadot on the occasion of the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2018. Your personal dress style she describes as “a rather convenient way. I think I’ve only carried with 17 for the first Time high-heeled shoes. But only because my Girlfriends all of them were wearing. But I was also without a pump is always the Biggest”.

Instagram 3/7 Gal Gadot (large picture, left) sings along with celebrity friends such as Natalie Portman and Will Ferrell (o. v. l.), as well as Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Wiig (u. v. l.), the Song “Imagine” by John Lennon. What was well-intentioned, became a non-starter. Gadot has suffered harsh criticism from his own Fans once.







Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards 7/7 Radiant beauty: Gal Gadot, born in 1985 in Petach Tikva in Israel, the 2018 Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica, CA.

A super heroine no one and nothing can harm. But the Israeli acting-Beauty Gal Gadot (34) need currently to have a thick skin. Because the Corona-crisis puts her to a deep shock deep shock. Although “Wonder Woman” is actually Good just had in mind, and the people wanted to cheer. So you recently created a Video on Social Media, where they are interpreted with friends like Jimmy Fallon (45) and Will Ferrell (52) the Lennon Song “Imagine”. The response was a devastating storm. Gadots own Fans told her to sit in the bubble of the Rich and Famous, and to understand the problems of ordinary people.

The most recent Evil is the postponement of the launch of their latest film, “Wonder Woman 1984” in the middle of August. However, Gadot is at the Meeting, with a VIEW not to get you down. “The shoot was in the middle of the Pennsylvania Avenue totally chaotic and surreal,” she says of the recordings, which took place even before the crisis. “The result is now obtained very symbolic to what’s going on in the world.”

The delicate rumor of Halle Berry

The title has no reference to George Orwell’s (1903-1950) epoch-making novel “1984”. “The 1980s are just a perfect Background for the Film. What relates to politics, fashion, colors, music, and art, stands out from the first part especially. An exciting and colorful decade.” Gadot has experienced only very little. “But the music is my favorite decade. I’m going back to the time when I was little and my father played these plates up and down.”