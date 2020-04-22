22. April, 2020 – 9:40 PM

Wait a minute, Joe Exotic has what?!

Whether it has to do with the current Extra-time at home or just so that the whole Story is not to be outdone in absurdity: The Netflix series “Tiger King” was more or less over night for a real sleeper hit. At once the story of Joe Exotic, its Raubtierzoo and was his adversary – in addition to Corona the number one topic in the social media. And the wildest Online-speculation has instantly. We have collected the most insane conspiracy theories for you – warning, Spoiler alert!

1. Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe were married

Has she or didn’t she? How he came to death – Caroles missing husband, Don, had a predecessor, the animal left right activist in 1981. And according to this theory, no other than the Bandana-Fan and Zoo-saver (or thief?) Jeff Lowe. A Twitter user posted a photo of Carole and the first of her three husbands, and wrote: “On Facebook someone said that Jeff Lowe was Carole Baskins is the first (violent) husband, and that she has hired him to Joe Exotic’s up.”

Another Fan shares this opinion: “Jeff never shows his hair, has amazingly similar facial features, appears at once in the Story does Joe’s Zoo, and at once, after years, no longer tries to Carole, to let the Zoo close?!”

Not that crazy for the series, and any development would have to be true – but Carole’s first husband, Michael Murdock was, and today would be 81 years old, while Jeff Lowe 67. However, you don’t know what happened to Michael…

2. Cardi B holt Joe Exotic out of jail

US rapper Cardi B could not escape the cult of “Tiger King”, and let the world know where your sympathies lie. While you watched the series, wrote on Twitter: “have dealt with Joe over and over again so bad”, and a day later: “I’m going to start a Gofundme Account for Joe Exotic. He is supposed to be free!”

Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe .He shall be free. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 28, 2020

The excitement was great – after all, you already knew of Kim Kardashian, how big is the influence of celebrities in such a thing can be. The Reality Star fought you had switched on in 2019, a successful woman from the prison after even President Donald Trump. The same is happening now with Cardi B and Joe? According to the rapper, everything was just a bit of fun – but not quite: “I love him anyway, and he had to definitely be better represented!”

3. Joe Exotic was Aids

The crooked machinations around Joe’s “Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park” are almost unmanageable. One of the most important questions is: Why took Jeff Lowe the Zoo? According to him, the decision was made out of pity. The shady businessman explained to the British “Daily Mail”: Joe had claimed to be suffering from Aids, to have only two years to live and need someone who loves animals and the animal Park after his death can take over.

“He showed me these pictures of himself, on which his whole face was swollen and his lips were quite purple. At this point, to me Joe that he was HIV-positive,” claims Lowe. Exotic had promised Lowe and his wife even 50 percent of his life insurance. Others have let Joe believe he had cancer, in order to draw its benefits. In truth, Joe suffer, according to Jeff but to CVID, a defect Immune.

4. Doc Antle, and Carole Baskin are old friends

Actually, the Zoo operator, Doc Antle, and Zoo are aware of the opponent Carole spider enemy, even if obviously not as passionate hatred in the game is how Joe Exotic. One theory suggests, however, that the two had more to do with each other, as you want to make us believe. Because Antle, was actually in 2001 with Britney Spears and one of his tigers on stage…

… While another image Carole allegedly shows at the VMAs in 2002, in addition to Britney in the audience. All pure coincidence, or the two series of characters are United by a common business relationship with the singer, or even a previous friendship?

5. Joe Exotic can’t sing

Joe Schreibvogel Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, will be presented in the series as a Jack-of-all-trades: tiger-charmers, zoo Director, Vlogger, Governor candidate and a gifted country singer. But is he really that talented? Many serial fans have their doubts – after all, Joe’s speaking voice does not fit at all to his deep vocals. And indeed, searches of the “Vanity Fair”, according to the respect of musicians, Vince Johnson, and singer Danny Clinton are behind the Songs with big cat. Joe had convinced the two to produce songs for his Reality Show, and made Clinton’s voice to his own.