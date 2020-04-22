Very private against the Virus: pop stars together at home

Taylor Swift was sitting in front of a floral Wallpaper on the piano and sang “Soon You’ll Get Better”. Elton John handle in the garden in the keys and gave them to his Hit “I’m Still Standing”. Paul McCartney sang alone at home, “Lady Madonna”. It was an honor to celebrate the true heroes of the Corona-crisis, the health personnel all over the world, said the Ex-Beatle with a moving voice in the night on Sunday.

The three Megastars were among dozens of artists who wanted to thank the night on Sunday with a virtual concert with the many helpers in the Corona of a pandemic. Lady Gaga, co-organizer of the two-hour Highlight Show “One World: Together at Home” made with the song of the classic “Smile” in the beginning. At least tonight, for a Moment, would you all like to Smile, said the singer.

Rare private insight







Well-staged, candle-romance in the privacy of their home with Jennifer Lopez. – © APAweb / afp

Together with the aid of movement Global Citizen, Lady Gaga had tumbled in the shortest amount of time, an unprecedented all-star cast including Stevie Wonder, the Rolling Stones, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. No light shows and costumes, not a perfect Sound, or Makeup, but there were rare glimpses into the living room, the gardens and the house, wardrobe in the show sizes.

The Rolling Stones had been on the Friday as the last Line-up-Highlight announced. The legendary Rocker Mick Jagger were to see a four split screen, each home for themselves. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” sang Jagger enthusiastic, Keith Richards and Ron Wood jammed on their instruments. Drummer Charlie Watts drummed with mischievous Smile on the virtual Drums.







Usual, at the piano: Stevie Wonder gave a living room concert. – © APAweb /afp

Six-Hour Marathon

Previously had joined in a six-hour Livestream Marathon of dozens of musicians, athletes and other artists, including singer Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox, Jennifer Hudson and Rita Ora, from home, with performances added. Including the German Band Milky Chance, who contributed their Hit “Stolen Dance”.

From the home Studio in Kassel, the Pop-Duo switched less than four minutes to the ranks of international Stars. Singer and guitarist Rehbein urged to the conclusion that to stay in the crisis, everyone is responsible, at home, the spread of the Virus to stop. Nervous about the gig, do you had Rehbein said before, the German press Agency.

Also, the Model Heidi Klum was one of the opening act to the Stars, the Doctors and nurses for their use, thanks to the debates. They were the “true heroes” in the Corona-crisis, said Klum. The US star presenters Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert performed by the Highlight of the Show, which was broadcast by several US stations and in the network through channels such as Youtube and Twitter. To do this, switched to the two-hour Event also Doctors, scientists and politicians, in addition to the Stars.

Against the common enemy: the Virus

The former First Ladies Laura Bush and Michelle Obama thanked the helpers in hospitals and shops. “The global family is strong and we will overcome this crisis together,” said Michelle Obama. UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, reiterated in a video message to his earlier call for a global ceasefire. The whole attention must be directed to a common enemy – the Virus.

The concert move-finale Lady Gaga, Celine Dion and Italian Tenor Andrea Bocelli, accompanied by the Chinese Star delivered-pianist Lang Lang with the Song “the Prayer”. With the Marathon action, especially the health staff at the Corona should be thanked-Front.

Global Citizen was able to win claims to sponsors for millions in donations to the solidarity Fund of the world health organization WHO. The philanthropist and politician Michael Bloomberg announced via his Foundation, Bloomberg Philanthropies support in the amount of eight million dollars. After the end of the concert Lady Gaga and Global Citizen, announced that donations totaling almost $ 128 million for health personnel all over the world had been said. (apa)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzjMqd6KqXg(/embed)