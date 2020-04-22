Val Kilmer talks about his relationship with Angelina Jolie

Hollywood star Val Kilmer speaks in his new book about his relationship to actress Angelina Jolie, to have him saved. Nevertheless, it had not been very easy.

In his biography “I’m Your Huckleberry” talks to Val Kilmer about the very intimate relationship to Angelina Jolie (44), which he dated briefly before she met Brad Pitt at the rotary know to work “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”. The now 60-Year-old met the actress for the first time on the Set of “Alexander” for the first Time. The two, however, came closer only after the completion of the shoot in 2004.

Angelina is not like other women – only more

In the book he describes the “Tomb Raider”actress as “angels”. The British sheet “The Mirror” quoted: “I was rescued out of an icy hell is the loneliness from a different angel. Probably the most expressive and most serious of all. Angelina“.

Further, the “Top Gun”actor writes: “If other people ask for Angelina, I always say that she is like other women, and other Superstars, but more. Stunning. Wise. Tragic. Magic. Down-to-earth. Is it worth it? It is worth to know someone one week, must try to understand him? Yes.“

The affair was not very long, as the then 29-Year-old hit at your next movie on Brad Pitt (56), with up to 2016 was married. Meanwhile, once dated Val Kilmer, was a journeyman since the late ‘ 80s as one of the most sought-after young several great artists such as Daryl Hannah, Cher and Cindy Crawford. About his philandering, he also writes in the biography.