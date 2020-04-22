US virologist Fauci reassured the girls: tooth fairy is not infected with Coronavirus – News Augsburg, Allgäu, Ulm

Fauci reassured the girls: tooth fairy’s not caughtImage: AFP/archive / MANDEL NGAN

The medical Advisor to the US government, Anthony Fauci, has taken a little girl in the Corona-crisis a major concern: The popular virologist assured the seven-year-old Ava, the tooth fairy could not be infected with the novel Coronavirus.

“Can the tooth fairy still, if I lose a Tooth due to the Coronavirus?”, the girl from Los Angeles asked via video message to the immunologists, the as a guest in a Show of U.S. actor Will Smith was on. Fauci assured the child, smiling: “the tooth fairy, you don’t have to Worry.”

Ava to put your milk tooth under her pillow, told Fauci. “I guarantee you that the tooth fairy will get sick and not sick.”.

When children in the United States lose a baby tooth under your pillow set, you’ll find the custom, there the next day, a money gift. Fauci is head of the US Institute for allergies and infectious diseases. The 79-Year-old has become the Coronavirus crisis as an Advisor to the President, Donald Trump known.

In the Show “Want-from-Home” on the Messenger service Snapchat, he replied to the questions of several children. Hollywood Star Smith published the neckline with Ava in advance on YouTube.

At the of the Coronavirus-induced lung disease Covid-19 as many as in any other country in the world have died in the USA already around 45,000 people. A total of more than 800,000 infections have been detected in the United States.

