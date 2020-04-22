US Rapper since the age of twelve, no more drugs

Since the “Real Slim Shady has to jump up” for a reason: Eminem celebrates twelve years of abstinence from drugs and alcohol. He also leaves his Followers on Instagram have.

Photo series with 11 images

Once he was a rueppel Rapper, now he is a clean man. To drugs and alcohol, Eminem has lost interest. For his Survival was extremely important.

In 2007, he almost died from an Overdose of the Opioid methadone, a year later, Eminem decided to forsake the drugs Once and for all. On Instagram, the Rap Superstar celebrated on Monday with his Fans, the fact that he is for the past twelve years clean.

Followers refer to him as “an Inspiration”

Next to a photo of a commemorative plaque, which he received on the occasion of a personal jubilee, quoted Eminem in a line from one of his biggest Hits of the year 2010: “I’m not afraid” (Dt. “I’m not afraid”). The musician, whose real name is Marshall Mathers III. wrote recorded: – the “Clean dozen.” On the plaque a day to read “the other”. The Fans were happy with their Idol, a user is referred to the Rapper on Twitter as “Inspiration” and wrote: “You are the proof that everything is possible if one is working towards it.”

Eminem, the needed temporarily, among other things, several narcotics abuse, voice 2010, the magazine “Vibe” about his addiction. In it, he speculated to have taken his worst of times a day, “10 to 20” tablets, in addition to other substances. “I don’t even know what I took,” says the now 47-Year-old at the time. Of insight but not a trace. “Even as you told me, I almost died, it didn’t click,” he said further.

After the revocation of the success of the returned

His Addiction affected the productivity of the artist, published between 2005 and 2009, only sporadic music. With the decision to renounce the drugs, returned, however, his creativity and success. For the Album “Recovery” from the year of 2010, Eminem got in the following year, the Grammy in the category “Best Rap Album”. Most recently, he surprised everyone in January with the release of his latest long player “Music To Be Murdered By”, for which he drew on in horror legend Alfred Hitchcock.