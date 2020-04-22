Ubisoft the senior E-sports Team, “Silver sniper” is to the cinema

Game developer Ubisoft is working again on films. This time, however, is not about to bring one of their titles on the movie screen, but the E-sports-seniors-the “Silver sniper”. Here is what is on the project, previously known as learn.

The “Silver sniper”, thanks to Ubisoft, a cinema occurs. Source: the Silver Snipers on Facebook

Ubisoft made into a film, the story of the “Silver sniper”

All members of the “Silver Sniper” are at least 60 years old. Nevertheless, or perhaps because of them, act as senior Team to CS:GO tournaments. Under the Motto “We’ve got time to kill” grant the youth in the video games a lesson. Their story is now being filmed even.

How “The Hollywood Reporter” reportedhas done game developer Ubisoft with Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, and is working on a Film about the been playing the seniors. The project should be published on a 2019 “Wall Street Journal”Article the “Silver sniper” is based. The production of Jason Altman, Chairman of the Ubisoft Film and television Teams, as well as Margaret Boykin, head of Film Development take over.

The “Silver sniper” consist of Windy, El_Nino, BirDie, trigger finger and the Knitting Knight. At Dreamhack 2019, five professional gamers have even been World champion of the seniors. Vanya “Knitting Knight” Godänge said at the time that the Younger you underestimate. They had been there, would have built the computer world, and in front of the PC sat, as not even the mice were.

For more detailed information about the plot yet. Also, a title or release date are not known. Ubisoft works in addition to a Netflix-Film Adaptation Tom Clancy’s The Division with Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain.

We guess games your age based on your favorite

Originally, the Silver Snipers were not much more than a PR stunt. Now you are known around the world, and come out through Ubisoft even to the cinema. What do you think of the Film project? Let us know in the comments.