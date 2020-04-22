Tom Brady? “Discussed it”

Munich/San Francisco – It is well known that Tom Brady as a child was a big Fan of the San Francisco 49ers. No wonder, after all, the 42-Year-old grew up in the vicinity of the “Frisco”, more precisely, San Mateo said.

As Brady so now after 20 years and six Super Bowl with the New England Patriots last March, an Unrestricted Free Agent was Done, there were a lot of rumours that the Star Quarterback “home”, and his career with the 49ers may continue.

Brady was going to “come home”

Many experts could not imagine that, especially since the 49ers with Jimmy Garoppolo – ironically, Brady’s former Deputy in the case of the Patriots, was supposed to trade only on announcement of the 42-Year-old two years ago, according to San Francisco – have a more than ordinary Signal Caller who has led the Franchise last season in the Super Bowl.

But General Manager John Lynch was now in “The Rich iron Show” that we’ve discussed internally about a possible obligation on the part of Brady. “When you are talking about one of the best Quarterbacks in the history, then it must of course be internal discussions about this personnel decision,” said Lynch. And further: “And then you hear that he wanted to ‘come home’. That Kind Of Stuff.” And already started with Lynch and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan the Rumination.

“Of course, Kyle and I have discussed”

“Of course, Kyle and I have discussed then. We always want to be better, and that’s why we look at all the scenarios exactly, specially when such options arise,” said the 49ers General Manager. “But after a day or two, Kyle and I looked at us and said: ‘You Know what, we are really happy with this, we Jimmy. We have faith in him and that he can bring us over a long period of success.’ We are now convinced, in fact, more than ever, the skills of Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Interesting statements under the dash-not necessarily suggest that the 49ers, Jimmy G. are so convinced of how Lynch wants to make it with all of his sentences, perhaps, faith. After all, he tried to smooth out in “The Rich iron Show” then the waves a little more, by he said finally, that you have kept Garoppolo, of course, always be aware of their discussions to date, and then, he made clear that he was their man for the future.

The topic of Tom Brady’s done now anyway. The “G. O. A. T.” on the run from the coming season, as we know, for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

