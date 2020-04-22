Tom Brady auctioned off the first home game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

To the aid of the Corona-crisis-affected people, NFL Superstar Tom Brady auctioned off an experience package for his first home game at his new Club.

Brady promised as part of the “#allinchallenge” a trip to his first game in Raymond James stadium for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his Jersey and shoes from the match and a dinner, or a Workout in the evening.

The starting bid of $ 50,000 (about 45,900 euros), was quickly surpassed. After the first twelve hours, the highest bid was $ 120,000 (approximately 110,000 euros), the auction runs for two weeks.

Also, O’neal and Manning involved

In addition to American-Football-Profi Brady other Stars for the action, the proceeds of which will go to help organizations working to ensure that people in the Corona-crisis have to suffer from Hunger involved.

Ex-basketball player Shaquille O’neal auctioned a Three-against-Three Match. The former Quarterback of the New York Giants, Eli Manning, is separated for the good purpose of the sports car, he has to get as the most valuable player of the Super Bowl victory in 2012 and wants to bring him personally in the past.