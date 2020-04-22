Even if Microsoft gave in the past few weeks, regularly with new Details about the Xbox Series X, there are still several questions in the room.

Among other things, it is still unclear when and at what price the Xbox of the new Generation, in the end, the race should be sent. Finally, the rumor that Microsoft will make in may or June, nails with heads, and the appropriate Details could call reached us. Fresh speculation is the fact that Microsoft recently let a new Logo for the Xbox Series X protect in these hours.

Digital Events as a replacement for the E3 2020?

The appropriate application was made to the “United States Patent & Trademark Office”. It is assumed that Microsoft said the Logo, which we have included below these lines for you will use in the next few months for Promo purposes. The last reports of two digital Events to the Xbox Series X, the speech was reached.

On The Subject OfXbox Series X: the final unveiling in may? Rumors speak of two Online Events

The unconfirmed information of an insider, according to the two digital Events has been designed as a replacement for the failed E3 2020. The reports correspond to the facts, then the first will take place Online Event in the coming month and further Details on the Hardware of the Xbox Series X deliver.

The second presentation will be in June, held at the annual E3 briefing to Orient. Microsoft itself does not want to confirm the rumors of the two of the Online Events so far. The Xbox Series X is exactly like the PS5 for a publication in this year’s Christmas business. The price of the new consoles could amount according to analysts, up to 549 US-Dollar or Euro.

