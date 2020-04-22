thus, the Mega-concert to see

Lady Gaga has just released a Global Citizen, under the name of “One World: Together At Home”, a multi-hour Event for charity on the legs. More and more Stars have said in the course of the week, perform in order to support the WHO and the people who fight in the world day-to-day to be at the forefront for our health.

ViacomCBS is the official media partner of this Mega-event and the concert in the German-speaking Free-TV-Premiere am 19. April at 19:15 on MTV, and at 23:00 on Comedy Central show, reported MTV. About eight hours long, therefore Stars, actors and musicians will be on display at the Event. The Moderation Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert take over.

Here are all the participants: Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey and Oprah Winfrey, as well as Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham. Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of “Green Day”, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend and Kacey Musgraves. Also Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, long Long, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

Photo: (c) David Gabber / PR Photos