Thor as a Vegan in the MCU? “Thor 4”-maker reached unusual request · KINO.de

Thor loses in the next MCU appearance on weight? When it comes to PETA: Yes, because he is a Vegan…

When Thor (Chris Hemsworth) return, will answered finally, a question: How looks the God of thunder in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”? In “Avengers: Endgame” had the yet enormous, muscle-bound Marvel Hero weight. That didn’t bother him, but really, Thor was still worthy and gave Thanos a fierce battle. Since he has overcome his post-traumatic stress disorder, apparently, it might, in the future, however, his unhealthy life style behind and thus lose weight.

Is Thor trained in his next appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) so again? In The Fall Of 2019 Thor 4 “Director Taika Waititi said”to do this, but said only that this was an ongoing discussion. Allegedly was still unclear when the “Love and Thunder” plays and whether Thor would have at all the time, his previous Form back. When it comes to the animal protection organization PETA, we experience again a fit Thor – because he’s become a Vegan.

That’s why PETA wants Thor is a Vegan

In an open letter (via IndieWire) turned to PETA to Taika Waititi and proposed to the MCU-Director to do Thor for Vegans. The Letter is in the Original English is full of jokes relating to food, we can’t give in a Translation, but not accurate. According to a view for all those in the English language at least a little bit powerful is worth it.

Your proposal is PETA justified by the fact that Chris Hemsworth pursued according to his Trainer for the first “Thor” and “Avengers”movies, anyway, a vegan diet, to bring themselves in Form. His “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”-partner Natalie Portman, who will play the Mighty Thor, in real life, a vegan, as well as MCU-Star Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Norse God of thunder could have know according to the Writing at the time of his life on earth of this type of diet and use to lose weight. Also Thor to earth would help his temporary home, after all, a vegan diet is more environmentally friendly because it saves water and greenhouse gases; if it is omitted tons of Avocados. Not to mention the non-killed animals.

A vegan Thor fits quite well into the MCU

The MCU-a sense of Humor in such transcendent figures like Thor is like the fact that you accept the amazing human traits, and our practices follow. In “Avengers: Endgame” made the God of thunder for such a Situation, as he played with his rock-buddy Korg (voiced by Taika Waititi), and the insect warriors Miek the popular video game “Fortnite”.

That Thor, the one would ascribe to as a Nordic God is more of a meat-heavy diet is now Vegan, would fit exactly to this Humor. Some of the audience would not like that, of course, after all, the vegan life-style like ridiculous.

It is indisputable, however, that he is increasingly in the Trend. Since the MCU is in the next few years anyway various and more the realities of Life as a previously maps could fit a vegan Marvel Hero quite. Provided, of course, the character is not limited only to it – what threatens Thor, but surely.

