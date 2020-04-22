Therefore, this supermarket Boss shows his customers the middle finger

The Australian supermarket Boss John-Paul Drake showed his customers his middle finger, when tried, be gehamstertes toilet paper exchange.

Australia – The Australian supermarket Boss John-Paul Drake, enough with the hamsters buyers. With an angry message, he volunteered now on YouTube.

During the Corona-hoarded crisis. Especially popular toilet paper and flour. (Icon image) © 123RF/belchonock



A customer had purchased a total of 4800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 bottles of Hand-sanitizer (value at about 5800 Euro) and for the Corona-crisis hoarded, told the disgruntled John-Paul Drake in his Video on YouTube.

But that’s not enough. A few days ago, the greedy customer came back and wanted to give back its coveted goods, and asked for his money back.

The denied him, John-Paul Drake angry.

His answer to the “exchange” was clear. He showed his customers the outstretched middle finger, told the disgruntled retailer in his Video and keeps his finger in the camera.

Whether he thought his client is actually his middle finger in front of the nose, or he would have done it just like to and the action in front of the camera made up for her, is not known.

What he thinks of customers like this, he makes in his Video, but also verbally clearly: “This is the kind of Person who has the Problem (note d. Red. empty shelves in the supermarket) all over the country is causing.”

More of the Australians on that its customers would have purchased within a period of only four weeks, so a lot of toilet paper, as in eight months. But not only the “white Gold” will be hoarded. Within only nine days the supermarket sold the amount of flour, which is normally within one year over the counter.

This kind of purchase the reason is behavior, which is why super markets declared their goods, especially hygiene articles, now, for your customer ratio would ned, so that all get something, John-Paul Drake. Fairness must now be enforced easily.

Finally, all the people were sitting in a boat. Not only in Australia but around the world.

But why is the Hamster wanted to get rid of customer, to be sought after again?

The answer is so simple, as well as antisocial. In an Interview with “ABC Radio Adelaide“told Drake later, the customer wanted prices to return its products back, because he had previously failed to sell the hygiene items on Ebay, probably to the moon, because his account has been locked.