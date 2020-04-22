The Weeknd is now back on the One

The Weeknd has struggled this week, back on the throne of the Official German Single Charts and is now with “Blinding Lights” again the One. The GfK Entertainment reported “”.

Silver goes to Samra, the can back up with his work “BaeBae” right off the bat in this Position, followed by Drake on the Three, the right with “Toosie Slide” in two places.

Bonez MC grabs this week right off the bat with “Shotz Fired” rank four and displaced so that the SAINt JHN and his Song “Roses” on the Five.

