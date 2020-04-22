The virtual music festival on Oculus Venues

Facebook, Oculus Venues, YouTube and many other Online platforms, broadcast at the weekend, parts of the three-day virtual music festival, “Music Lives”. In the Highlight of the Show, “Together At Home” the Rolling Stones live in front of your own Webcam.

The live music Streaming platform “LiveXLive” presented last weekend, a virtual three-day Festival. Over 100 artists from all over the world participated in the event, which was also transferred to the VR glasses Oculus Go and Oculus Quest (Test). Each musician performed from home via Livestream.

On the free App Oculus Venues to see the entire event in five Parts. Rap icon Nas and presented artists such as J Balvin, Swae Lee, Anitta, and Big Gigantic. LiveXLive supports, among other things, “MusiCares,” a charity organization of the Grammys for musicians and artists who are in distress.

Together At Home: a Highlight Show with Billie Eilish, the Rolling Stones, and more

Part of the Music Live festival, the Saturday-evening-Show “One World: Together At Home”. The, in addition to the three major U.S. broadcasters ABC, CBS and NBC and should be a thank you to all the staff of the health care system.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KUL7K7RQ8HM(/embed)

Live streams were on the Social Media platforms Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are available, or on Streaming services such as Apple TV, Amazon Prime, or Twitch. The Star-presenters Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Steven Colbert presented current pop stars such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga, as well as the legends Elton John, Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones.

Lady Gaga as the initiator of Together At Home

Lady Gaga was also at this Event, together with the auxiliary organization Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO) initiated. Oprah Winfrey, Matthew McConaughey and other movie and television stars have also had guest appearances.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCNM706Iv8M(/embed)

At the conclusion of the Show performed by Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, John Legend, Opera singer Andrea Bocelli and Pianist Lang Lang together – of course everyone here at home. The complete Saturday you can YouTube still Re-Live experience.

Title image: Global Citizen (YouTube)

Read more about VR and music:

steady2

Music Lives: a Virtual music festival on Oculus Venues what last modified: by