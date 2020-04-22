THE “Titanic”necklace was issued by Vetements new and is already sold out worldwide

Vetements, the fashion label that is known for its quotes of the Pop – and Alltgskultur, marketed now a reproduction of the famous, heart-shaped necklace from the movie “Titanic” – and it’s already sold out worldwide.

The famous necklace that Kate Winslet wore in 1997 on the site of Leonardo Di Caprio, became a kind of icon of the cult film: it graced the neck of the actress in the unforgettable scene in which she posed in the Nude for her lover portrays.

Even Celine Dion is the most famous song of the movie Soundtracks is responsible, could not resist the charm of this necklace at the time, and decided to wear the precious heart-shaped diamonds on the red carpet of the Oscar ceremony of the year.

By Vetements made reproduction certainly has not the same economic value as the Original, but in terms of the attraction is the jewel of the Titanic in nothing. The necklace, which was presented along with the spring/summer collection 2020, the brand, was just sold out after their arrival on the market. The heart pendant is dominated by the large blue stone, engraved with the Vetements-Logo in block letters and framed by white stones. He completes complete with a necklace made of bright crystals with metal and Logo charm at chain end.

A further confirmation of the brand that has succeeded without the creative Input Demna Gvasalias to preserve the provocative spirit that has made her known all over the world.

Other topics in VOGUE

Classic film: Thirty 90s moviesthat could never get old (and we watch again and again)

Fashion icon: Céline Dion loves fashion and we your style. The best Looks of the icon!

We provide to you in the VOGUE home – now online amazon.de order! #stayhome #staysafe

This article appeared in the Original Vogue.it.