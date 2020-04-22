The Queen of TikTok – WORLD

EI n fact, Charli D’amelio is a normal Teenager. The 15-Year-old lives with her parents Marc and Heidi and her three years older sister, Dixie, in Norwalk, a 90,000 inhabitants town in Connecticut. Since her third year, she is taking dance lessons since she was five, she participates in competitions. Her biggest role model is Jennifer Lopez, her favorite travel destination is Las Vegas. She likes to drink coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts, and Breakfast at sweethearts “Lucky Charms”. A year ago these things would have known maybe a few dozen people – friends, relatives, classmates. Today, there are 50 million people. This is not normal. D’amelio advanced in – even for Internet relationships – no time for the Superstar. Thanks To TikTok.

In June of 2019 you signed up for the China-developed App. There users short self-made Videos that you upload to a place with music, and the Videos of other users can watch. A Clip is 15 seconds in the case of TikTok usually short. The dramaturgy of the Videos: a maximum of a second exposure, usually not a complication, just the climax. TikTok is produced full of Slapstick as the best of the silent movie, most of the Digital Natives of Generation Z. they specialize to single Comedy Genres. For example, Action: filming, as you lay as spectacular in the mouth, out of a moving car jumps, headlong sunk in a dumpster. Or Pranks: playing pranks, which would be self-Pumuckl too primitive. Victims are most often the Partner or the Partner, friends, and more rarely also the parents.

The king disciplines of TikTok Dancing and Lipsyncen (for Boomer: but the lips synchronous Mitvokalisieren of songs) – also in combination. And these two Charli D’amelio dominated in a sort of sleep, but in any case in pajamas. Like Tom Cruise in “Risky Business” slides to a Raptrack through the living room or dancing to pop hits in your bedroom short Cheerleader routines. Speaking of short: most of the time you can see, thanks to Croptops your flat stomach or thanks to hot pants, their slender legs. Never both. D’amelio is a master of the correct dosage. In her Videos she smiles a lot, but always, of course. Is made up you can hardly Filter to do this unobtrusively. Every day they upload Videos on TikTok. And, every day millions of people look at you.

15 short dance Clips, each 15 seconds, not four minutes it took for D’amelio until the TikTok-fame. In July 2019, you ended up with your 15. Video on the “For You”page, the display window of the TikTok. There, users are presented with Videos that you might like. D’Amelios Video well-liked. It is the teenager in a split-screen with TikTok user Joy (802.400 Followers) shows that a short choreography in front of the eight. D’amelio mimics the movements of the dance: Step, Step, Flip, Flip… there were hundreds of thousands of Likes. After 15 seconds, everything is over. Charli D’Amelios glory but now for much longer than 15 minutes. In virtual currency, it is super rich: 50 million Followers has been gained in the meantime on the platform. Your Videos have been about three billion Times liked. Thus, it is the most successful TikTok-Influencerin in the world.

You might think, for a 15-Year-old’s popularity was already the hardest currency. But D’amelio considered your TikTok-success sober. In Interviews she has repeatedly stressed that it is “normal”, “just like to dance” and, of course, never would have thought that you would be famous. On your profile it sums up laconically: “don’t worry i don’t get the hype either”. This is not to say, however, that you do not power him to Use. It’s long been beaten out of the virtual wealth with real capital. Directly under your charming Understatement new merch out now can buy: “” including a Link to a web page on the Charli-Sweater and T-Shirts. For just under 100 dollars there are even bed linen, with a tongue stretch out the Charli who is reading a book. In your wind shadow of the family D’Amelio has established a TikTok Empire. Sister Dixie, which could be up to the chin dimple, and Charlis twin, scratching now at the 20-million-Follower mark. The parents of Marc and Heidi come after all, to seven million. And, although it is to TikTok by 25 and the 30 is definitely out of place. The D’Amelios, for example, are something like the terribly nice family for Generation

TikTok was a long time for the advertising industry, a lot of the interesting: less Aesthetics more focused than Instagram, less for placement of Links is suitable as Facebook. However, that is changing. Since January, the whole family D’amelio is a talent Agency under the contract. More and more companies to register interest in TikTok-Stars. Also for the music industry opened up new opportunities TikTok. Because of the Songs, especially the catchy chorus form the basis of most published Videos.

Often a Song from the virtual Nothing shows up on the platform and is developed within a few days to Hit. While still not definitively clarified, how Streaming is changing the music that is on the horizon with TikTok the next Revolution. A Song that is on TikTok successful, even outside of the App likely to Hit. No wonder that music producers TikTok as a test laboratory use. You feed song sketches into the App and see what arrives. The standard recipe for a TikTok-Hit: a catchy chorus that delivers best dance instructions, a bass drop that is suitable for a visual Punchline, and a Call-and-Response-part of the scenic readjustment. If a sketch is successful, produces a Song out of it. Longer than two, three minutes, the Song is not in the rule. The shorter, the better. The TikTok minimized attention span of Generation Z should not be used with epic Intros and solos, strained.

Perfect the TikTok formula Lil Nas X. The 19-year-old Rapper made the beginning of 2019 to make the leap to the top of the Billboard Charts out of nowhere. He promoted himself and his Country-Rap Song, “Old Town Road” on TikTok – includes matching dancing, and flashy Cowboy Outfit. A Remix with Country Star Billy Rae Cyrus brought “Old Town Road” in the Mainstream. 19 weeks he’s held on to the top of the US Charts longer than any other Song in history.

For a financially successful career, it takes more than 15 seconds Clips, which are wegkonsumiert of teenagers quickly. TikTok-Videos are, unlike YouTube Videos, not to click, Monet figures linearized. Charli D’amelio earned still make money. How much, exactly, can’t say. In the industry it is called by some, your market value is estimated at four millions of dollars, others speak of a maximum of 400,000. Given the sums of money that get Instagram-Influencers, these are still low values.

What all agree are: D’amelio brings. In November she was invited by singer Bebe Rexha, in the Barclays Center in New York with her act. In February, she was seen in the Super Bowl commercial for Sabra Hummus. In March, she was in the US talk show Jimmy Fallon. She has completed advertising contracts with the cosmetics company Urban Decay and eos. They promoted their products with short Clips, which fit perfectly into their TikToks. D’amelio could have more of such collaborations, but rejects most of the offers. You must keep the precarious balance between, on the Fans demanded authenticity and of the brand that happened to her in the last few months.

Teenagers don’t follow it to get products recommended. You follow her, because Charli is one of them. Or at least gives you the feeling that you would be it. Exactly how depends on you, you just corona rum due to a lot of at home and don’t know anything to begin with. Of course, she dances much better than most of the other Teenagers and looks much better (even without filters), but in spite of their self-filmed performances, have a slipshod ease. You always look as if they had been rotated just so. Between morning coffee and a shower, or while waiting for the food from the microwave. In 15 Seconds.