The Masked Singer (ProSieben): mask from the chameleon

Updated on 22. April 2020, At 06:29

All of it is believed already to have known for weeks. As a really Dieter “Didi” hall, one of the greatest comedian of thought leaders – that Germany has ever produced – behind the chameleon-like mask came to light, the Surprise was still kind of big. The joy of course as well.

The five in “The Masked Singer” the remaining celebs had to on Tuesday evening in their heavy costumes for the big Finale to perform. As a guest juror this Time on Board: ESC-winner Conchita Wurst, who had not made it to a hair in the show, since he had previously been at the airport stopped by the police.

Short to dramaturgy: In addition to a classic duel on that evening there was also a three-way battle. The three losers of the matches had to be rocking after for a second Time on the stage.

Boring Intro, entertaining dragon show

On a once again endless and the content is completely irrelevant broadcast-Intro the first duel of the Evening was followed by then finally. The chameleon was doomed, against the dragon, the king of the vocal cords, anzusingen. While the green Iguana is revealed with a terrible “D. I. S. C. O.” by the French Band Ottawan, again, his lack of singing talent, has supplied the dragon with “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera, once more, the finest goods.

Also Garvey was the presentation just for “Wow, wow, wow!” but take, to bring the humble English pronunciation of the mythical beast to the language. Gregor Meyle has been stuck for weeks behind the dragon, seemed to be all pretty clear.

Well-prepared Conchita, victorious sloth

Why the channel ProSieben estimated consistently in weeks, for each Message, you could place in less than 30 seconds, ten minutes, remained a mystery. A generous amount of evaporation would be good for the Format quite. Speaking of steam: a lot of it was behind the appearance of the Wuschels, the conquered, as the first of the three campaign, the stage, and a flawless “Valerie” by Amy Winhouse setting. “What a great voice,” said Conchita, who had to learn in the run – up to probably around 500 names of German B-and C-listers to be able to at least have a basic knowledge in the transmission.

The performances from the piepsenden hare and colleagues sloth, the hit unusually high notes, and in the meantime, in the Rap tried from the stank in comparison to that of the Wuschels huge. And yet, it was the sloth that was chosen by the viewers directly to the finals.

The chameleon sang in the subsequent three-way battle of the losers, compared to only half as bad, was primarily due to the fact that it forgot half of the text, but, after all, fleet-footed abzappelte. At this time is difficult to imagine that behind it, the 84-year-old Didi Hallervorden could plug in. “I’m a huge chameleon Fan,” said in any case, Conchita. The Wuschel then sent to be cute Boyband-voice on “Treat you better” by Shawn Mendes.

The last competition appearance of the Evening, the Bunny is completed, however. Garvey said to be ambitious, but anything other than strong-voiced rendition of the American “That was super” in sound, but so absent, as if he was in the spirit of the shopping list for tomorrow. Three hours of full concentration? Also, for an Irish TV professional is not easy. Then the Surprise of the Evening: The audience wanted to see the fuzzy and the bunnies in the final. And, apparently, easy to learn, whether it is in fact, hall is Vorden, dancing there for weeks as a chameleon by the Tuesday evenings.

“It’s supposed to be, Didi.” And it was Didi

“Now I’m curious so. It’s supposed to be Didi,” said Rea Garvey shortly before the unmasking of the chameleons. As the mask of the green audience fell favorite, could it even those hard to believe that it had been suspected for weeks: The Dieter hall slipped actually thought from the costume. “It’s really the greatest honor you could do for us here,” said a taken Ruth Moschner, you would like passed on to an oxygen bottle.

Then Dieter “Didi” Hallervorden: “for Me, it has made a huge fun. I’m remained, in spite of my age always child. But it was not a big challenge, because singing is my main talent.”. With Reaching the semi-finals of the comedian legend, the tried again in the Track “D. I. S. C. O.” was quite satisfied.

The bat was able to hide until the last of their identity. The audience tapped on Lena Meyer-Ruth. Elton, Rea and Ruth suspected, however, the Model Franziska Knuppe. And they were right. The bat is Franziska Knuppe. © ProSiebenSat.1

Teaser image: © Willi Weber