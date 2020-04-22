“The Masked Singer”: Dieter Hallervorden is the chameleon

Finally, this is the probably the whole of Germany knows it. In the case of “The Masked Singer” was unveiled on Tuesday night, the sixth celebrity. Behind the glittering, bustling chameleon costume is Dieter “Didi” Hallervorden. “How can you be walking around with a 84 so? How is that possible? Madness!“, asked Ruth Moschner amazed visually.

He replied promptly: “in Front of you is a member of the risk group. Where that comes from? 30 percent good genes, 40% good nutrition and 30 movement, you know.“





After the celebrity team had already expressed the conjecture that the actor could be behind the costume, speculated has been speculated in this shipment wild: “I think we know us,” said, for example, Conchita Wurstthat was as a guest-Raterin and tapped actor and comedian Michael Kessler. Ruth Moschner typed on comedian Ingo Appelt.

“The Masked Singer”: Finally a real celebrity

The desire of the Fans is met after the high-profile celebrities. As Caroline Beil and Rebecca Immanuel have been exposed in the past few weeks, there has been some criticism of who these ladies because. Finally, a Show with the element of Surprise, who’s behind the costume.

The American colleagues of “The Masked Singer” are placed much wider: In the third season, actress Bella Thorne, cult-Skater Tony Hawk and the Ex-Governor of Alaska, Sarah Palin came to the Start, among other things. To compare with the local season so hardly. There is also a Didi hallervorden can’t be fooled over it.

“You’re good, you’re full of energy, and you’re much too close”, was the Moderator of Opdenhövel welcomes the reptile on stage at the beginning of the Show. This time, the masked hall had to Vorden against the greatest singing talent of the consignment to compete: the dragon. Similar to the chameleon is also as good as sure, who is behind the costume. Both the voice as well as some circumstantial evidence – what is really surprising, since I sometimes get the feeling that they should only serve the purpose of confusion – to speak clearly Gregor Meyle.

Also, Rea Garvey is after the Performance of “Beautiful” to “1000 percent sure” that it must be Meyle. Because of the singers live on an island, on which there is a volcano, both of which were hinted at in the clues.

Stefan Raab in “The Masked Singer” his big TV Comeback?

Less clarity in the rest of the candidates. While some suspect that behind the sloth costume Stefan Raab – what is probably more of a wish – dream, is assumed when the bunnies every week, someone New – just like the fuzzy. At least one of the Three for sure: The sloth is the most versatile candidate. Time he raps, he sings in head voice, then he sounds like a Rock’n’Roller. Time, he is not absolutely sovereign, then he meets some sounds.

Some hope that Stefan Raab is in the figure of the sloth in “The Masked Singer” his big TV Comeback. Photo: Willi Weber / dpa

“He is a real multi-talent and knew from an early age to entertain all. He is a total sucker for the limelight“, will be presented to the costume. Granted, this all sounds like Stefan Raab. But he really has his big TV Comeback? The viewers will find out in the next week. There is the final and thus, the exposure of the remaining four costumes.

