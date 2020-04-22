The Mandalorian: Totgeglaubter character returns in season 2

Totgesagte live longer  this proverb is also true in the case of the “Star Wars”series “The Mandalorian”  with “the Condemned live longer”, however, in a modified Form. A report from the US suggests, as well, a-the American magazine That Hashtag Show go. Accordingly, a character in the fifth episode of the first season apparently killed to return in the already announced season 2. What the acting character is, reveals to you the COMPUTER IMAGE.

Warning, Spoiler: This character is back!

At this point, a Spoiler alert: The following paragraph deals with the content of the fifth episode of the first season of “The Mandalorian”! If you have not seen the Episode yet and don’t want to know, stop now to read!

As the Spoiler warning suggests, the recurring character of “Fennec Shand”, the US-American US-American-Chinese actress Ming-Na Wen embodies. In Episode 5 of “The Mandalorian” the Mandalorians (Pedro Pascal), the first-class assassin and Mercenary who worked for the many of the Top syndicates of the “Star Wars”galaxy, with the help of a young bounty hunter, Toro, Calican (Jake Cannavale) caught. The latter shoots you in the end and leaves you lying on the ground.

Since then held for dead Fennec Shand does not disappear, however, from the series: As “That Hashtag Show” from the production of learned, was Ming-Na Wen for filming of season 2 to work on the Set. If it was just scenes for flashbacks or Fennec Shand survived the attack, however, and Ming-Na booth, Who for more to follow in front of the camera, is currently not clearly say. For the Latter, the scene speaks anyway, at the end of the fifth Episode, in which someone occurs in addition to the motionless body of Shand. Fans speculate that it could be in the mysterious character of Boba Fett. But the theory that it is Moff, Gideon, holds it own.

The Mandalorian: certainty in the autumn of 2020

Whether the followers with their theories right, is shown at the earliest in the autumn of 2020. Then Disney wants to make the second season of the series on its in-house Streaming service Disney Plus.