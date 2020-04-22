The Mandalorian, So it is Rosario Dawson’s involvement as Ahsoka Tano Entertainment

It’s been a few weeks since the reliable Portal Slashfilm announced that Rosario Dawson Ahsoka will play Tano. Since then, the rumor mill is abuzz. The speculation is well underway. Now, Dawson reported to the discussions.

She now plays Ahsoka or not?

Slash film in was pretty sure Rosario Dawson Star Wars: The Mandalorian the Live-Action Version of the so far, the only animated character Ahsoka Tano would play. ABC correspondent and Lucasfilm-the mouthpiece of Clayton Sandell was the thing not quite so sure. The name Rosario Dawson he would have heard in connection with Ahsoka Tano while, yet he could confirm only that Ahsoka The Mandalorian Season 2 makes its appearance. It was unclear who she will play. Only The Clone WarsSpokeswoman Ashley Eckstein, he of the castle.

To Variety Dawson spoke for the first time since the slash-film revelation about their supposed commitment. It expresses itself, but extremely vague.

“This is not yet confirmedbut if it happens, then I’ll be very happy. I’m excited that this is eventually confirmed.”

The career of Ahsoka Tano

Ahsoka had her first appearance in the animated Star Wars: The Clone WarsCinema film of 2008. Then the figure, which was made the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker moved, to series. In most of the episodes, Ahsoka appeared and blossomed into a Star of the series. After the sudden end of The Clone Wars Ahsoka returned in the animated series Star Wars Rebels back.

Now, the circle and the seventh and final season of closes Star Wars: The Clone Wars told, as it was with Ahsoka after her departure from the Jedi temple and their adventures in Star Wars Rebels continued. In the much-anticipated final consequences of the Siege of Mandalore-Story arc, you face Darth Maul. It could be concluded, therefore, so also in some of the gaps, for Star Wars: The Mandalorian of importance will be.

The most important information to The Mandalorian

For the Live-Action series in the Star WarsUniverse actor Pedro Pascal takes on the role of the Mandalorianers, who after the fall of the Empire in the Outer Rim. In the United States, appeared The Mandalorian on 12. November 2019 exclusively on the streaming service, Disney+. The German audience may since 24. March ran.

About the author: Nicole Sälzle is the News writer for IGN Germany. Your your on can Twitter follow.