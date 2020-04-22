The “Friends” are giving away a Meet-up for the big Reunion

The proceeds of the action to complete on Non-Profit-Kitchen organizations like “Feeding America”, “Meals on Wheels”, “World Central” and “No Kid Hungry” to go, to the needy people during and after the Corona-crisis – with food and meals support. Unfortunately, only Fans from the United States and Canada are allowed to participate in the raffle.

A coffee with Rachel

The winner and five friends to visit Jennifer Aniston (51, Rachel), Courteney Cox (55, Monica), Lisa Kudrow (56, Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (52, Joey), Matthew Perry (50, Chandler) and David Schwimmer (53, Ross) on the Set. There, the small group is to attend only to the recording of the Reunion episode, but in the Kultcafé “Central Perk” from the series, coffee with the “Friends” meeting.

It is not clear yet when the special episode is to be recorded. Because of the Corona-crisis, the rotation had been canceled work last.

