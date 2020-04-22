The first festival cancellation known to give TOP ONLINE

The Paléo, the largest Open-Air Festival in Switzerland, will not take place this summer. It is postponed because of the Coronavirus pandemic in 2021. Of these 45. The output of the event would have to be 20. to 26. July in Nyon VD across the stage. “With a heavy heart, but convinced of our right decision, we announce the postponement of the 45. Output”, informed the organizers on Thursday.

This edition of 2021 will take place from 19. to 25. July, with “as much as possible,” the same program instead. Talks for this summer, booked musicians, including Celine Dion, are in progress. This cancellation is, according to the organizers, serious financial impact on the Festival.

The Paléo achieved almost 80 percent of its revenue from ticket sales and from the sale of food and beverages. The cost of the shift amount to 6 million francs. This summer, the Paléo Festival is expected to seven days, approximately 270’000 spectators.

Lucerne from say, Zurich to move

The Blue Balls Festival in Lucerne has been cancelled on Thursday. The Tickets will be, according to the organizers by 1. May to 30. June 2020-refundable. The Blue Balls for years, each summer, around 100’000 visitors. At this year’s edition performances were provided about Patent Ochsner, Liam Gallagher, James Blunt, and Andreas Vollenweider.

The Festival in the coming year, Rock the Ring in Hinwil has moved against it. It is from the 17. to 19. June 2021 to take place. The Tickets keep their validity and can be redeemed in 2021.