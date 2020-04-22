The best Seasons in Fortnite

Now, where is the 2 Season of 2. Chapter has just been extended, is a good time to look back. What are the best Seasons of the Battle Royale were?

5. Fortnite Season 4

At the beginning of season 4 there are many changes on the map, from a Dusty Depot Dusty has a Divot and in the vicinity of Snobby Shores of a villain was formed-Base. The game also received some important content. While some were rejected, such as the Jetpacks or the Drum Gun loudly (and rightly so), brought to the shopping cart and doorman a lot of fun for all who jumped out of the Battle Bus.

4. Fortnite Season 1

A long time ago, to take as Fortnite only just started walking, everything was very different. Many of the things we view today as a matter of course, were nowhere to be seen. However, there was the excitement of looking for something new. Alone one of the new buildings we know today, all that filled many players with joy. What innocent times…

3. Fortnite Season 5

This was a Season in which a lot of the game was experimenting. And although these Tests are not delivered always improvements, but enough of it is good. So good that we had a lot of fun. The developments on the map and made them one of the most memorable ever, with more and more valid in country places for players who wanted a bit of variety. Gadgets such as the Rift-to-go, or the Shockwave grenade made for a lot of mobility and fast-paced Action and the introduction of time-limited modes left even jaded cynics, the rush of something New to feel.

2. Fortnite Season 2

That was the time in Fortnite properly in motion came, and the game we know today was really born. We saw the introduction of the now ubiquitous Battle passport, which enabled the players to get more rewards, the more you played. In addition, there was in the second season, some of the highly visible players who have raised the level for all who watch your Videos and the next big thing want to be. Also the map has been updated quite often, such as, for example, through the introduction of Snobby Shores, and Tilted Towers.

1. Fortnite Season 3

May sound old-fashioned, but after all, we have chosen the first five seasons as the best Fortnite-Seasons. Let us not, however, convince you that Season 3 was not less than the Peak of Fortnite. The game underwent a massive upturn with the rise of Superstars like Ali, “the myth of the” Kabbani or Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. Fortnite is a Game full of strategies and Streamer-potential was. We even saw how the players freak out completely about the rumors of an impending Apocalypse and the “birth” of big events at the end of the Season, as the Meteor in Dusty hit the Depot. Definitely our number 1.

Even more Fortnite News for the upcoming Travis Scott concert or Tips for victory in the Daily Duo Cups there are, as always, in early game.