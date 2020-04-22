The baggy look: Hidden Sophie Turner, here is a baby belly?

A new day, a new Outfit, and new speculation about a supposed Jonas-pregnancy! Since February, all eyes are on Sophie Turner’s (24) in the middle of the body, because The wife of Joe Jonas (30) is expecting their first child together. Although the Information from insiders has been confirmed, they both even so far, never to the rumor – however, the Game of Thrones-awareness aroused, since then, always with your clothes for attention!

New Paparazzi photos show the Couple during a walk in Encino, California. All eyes are focused on their three sweet dogs that you run, but Sophie’s again, suspicious to a casual Ensemble. While the musician has a tight Jeans, a T-Shirt and an open jacket, the Styling Motto of his chosen apparently: The looser, the better! The actress is wearing a wide pair of sweatpants paired with a hoodie – wearing closed but, of course, so as possible.

In the case of fashionable compilations such as this, it is no wonder that Sophie’s Fans are asking: is Hiding your baby belly? It wouldn’t be the first Time that your particular generously-cut garments allow your Community pondering. Especially, not least because the couple were caught in March in a Baby Store!

MEGA Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in April 2020

BG028/Bauer Griffin.com / MEGA Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in March 2020

MEGA Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in Encino

