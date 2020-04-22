The 14 best romantic movies on Amazon Prime · KINO.de

You are on the search for the perfect love movie? These are our 14 tips from the flat rate offer of Amazon Prime.

Clients, offer not only benefit from a variety of shipping benefits, but also from the large Multimedia. Especially Prime Video is a popular application and can say now with attractive in-house productions and exclusive Offers and discounts for the latest film hits on the streaming market.

In terms of romance, Amazon Prime Video has a great selection, whether it’s a teen Film, romantic Comedy or heartbreaking Drama – there is something here for everyone. To help you be spoilt for choice a little, we have compiled the best movies together. Your calls on the Link, you will directly get to the movie side of Amazon, you can watch the Trailer, or (should you get started on the appropriate device at the Prime be logged in) directly.

(2019)

Romantic Comedy about an unlikely love couple. With Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron in the main roles

(2008) and (2018)

Fans of Abba Songs and Musical films to come here on their costs: In the romantic Comedy the producers in question, a young bride-to-be will be investigated and a trip back in time in the life of the mother is taken.

(2015)

The teen Comedy takes the classic story of the genre, and deals with the transformation from ugly duckling to radiant, beautiful Swan, without self-zuverleugnen.

(2017)

Too early from a deep sleep awakened, get two interstellar passengers know and love. However, one of the two has a bitter-sweet secret.

(2016)

Relationship and love models, today there are many. After Alice (Dakota Johnson) with her long-time friend is taking a “break”, it goes in the big city to experience search.

(2018)

Feel-Good Movie with Amy Schumer, the experiences after an accident, a lesson in self-love.

(2011)

Not to be unmarried, a young woman out to find the perfect man in the circle of your Exes. They overlook, unfortunately, the Obvious.

(2013)

In this tragicomedy, two people in the crisis, the purpose of the Alliance, to their own feelings get in the way.

(2010)

A Womanizer falls in love with a Parkinson’s patient to remain really unattached, and anyone to the load will be.

(2016)

Religiously-inspired, Low-Budget Drama about a leukemia and a young man – based on true events.

(2018)

A journalist travels to the end of the Second world war on a small British island, to report on a local book club. You will learn the small community to know and a certain Person to love, while at home waiting for her fiancé.

(2010)

In the romantic Drama a Couple of detours to each other, but the young luck is not a good.

(2005)

Poignant film adaptation of the Jane Austen classic, with Keira Knightley and Matthew MacFadyen in the lead roles.

(2016)

Delicate French Drama about an increasingly toxic love relationship.

