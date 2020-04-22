Students also get Discounts on their public transport Tickets?

Students, faculty, or students who have a TopTicket or a study card, price get still no discount on the ticket, even though the Transport can currently not be used in the same way. A solution is being worked on.

Since the age of 16. In March you can use the public transport in Graz for free. Reason, how could it be otherwise, the Coronavirus pandemic, and the associated output restrictions. Half – year and year cards-Besitzer_innen get a ten-percent discount — all You can find Details here. Not included in this gesture of goodwill, solution, Students, teaching a are currently, or students, the TopTicket or a Study card have. Although they are not or only to a limited extent were able to use the public Transport and these were since the middle of March already free.

Jan Stering, Chairman of the JUNOS in Styria, and a member of the ÖH Uni Graz-chaired the team, said in an interview with Chuck: “The response to this topic was with us in the ER is tremendous. Many Students have lost their Job and have little income.“ For this reason, the students ‘ Union to the competent councillor has Anton Lang and the composite line turned. And it seems that would be a refund and a goodwill solution also for young people and Students in range. “It is to what’s to come”says Stering. That the talks did not go badly, is also confirmed by the spokesman of Anton Lang, rené Kronsteiner, at the request of the feed. It’ll work on a solution in the coming days, this should be presented.

30 percent discount and refund

At the municipal level Niko Swatek (Neos) in the municipal Council session on Thursday to the city Council Günther Riegler a request to this topic. And if this, and the city of Graz were willing to look for an appropriate Corona-Öffi-Ticket as a goodwill gesture for pupils, apprentices and students to use. On demand of feed Riegler spokesman Georg Schröck-Weikhard said: “We try to find together with the transport Association is a unified solution.” What is the discount and the discount will be, can’t Schröck say-Weikhard yet. The exact quantification is a matter of negotiation.

Swatek calls: “A Öffi-Ticket discount of 30% on your next purchase of a season ticket for Students, apprentices, and students the least of the young population is entitled to is. The four-month study ticket you should be able to give back.” But why is equal to 30 percent, where the existing goodwill solution provides for ten per cent? Because of that period, in the TopTicket could not be used, around one-third of the acquired “ticket time” is making up, explains Swatek. In the case of a study card that was purchased at the beginning of the semester at the beginning of March, there should be the possibility of a refund, as this was almost half of the time not used.

