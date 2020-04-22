Stars such as Lady Gaga to give concert for Corona-helpers in the Livestream

Musicians such as the Rolling Stones and Paul McCartney appear on Saturday at a charity show for the fight against the Coronavirus. Will broadcast the Event via Livestream on the Internet. Also a German Band is.

With a charity show money for the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic collected. Here, greats like the Rolling Stones and Billie Eilish on Saturday. Organized by the Internet Event, Lady Gaga.

Die names could hardly be greater. The Rolling Stones. Billie Eilish. Paul McCartney. Taylor Swift. Elton John. Lang Lang. Stevie Wonder. More than 100 international artists this Saturday for a virtual charity show to collect donations for the fight against the Coronavirus.

The opening of the special program “One World – Together-At-Home” enter forms on Saturday evening, a six-hour Livestream (starting at 20 o’clock German time) with the performances of many a Celebrity. After a two-hour concert starts at two o’clock. The performances of the musicians are to be seen via live stream hosted on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to. Also on TV stations like NBC and CBS, the Show should be seen.

Organized the Event of the activist movement Global Citizen in collaboration with Lady Gaga. With the virtual Show, the Global Citizen wants to support the health personnel in the fight against the pandemic, and governments and major donors to help the world health organization (WHO).

You can also read Historian Yuval Noah Harari

As the only German artist of the Hessian pop band Milky Chance (“Stolen Dance” occurs) at the concert. Nervous you will not make the said singer Clemens Rehbein before that, the German press Agency. “Excited, perhaps, and vorfreudig, but not jittery. It’s cool for us to be here.“

The organizers emphasize that it was a “donation marathon”. Nevertheless everyone could make a contribution. For example, by staying at home, hands wash, and governments, companies and philanthropist(inn)en in asking to more use.