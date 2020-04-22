Stars in quarantine: Queen Elizabeth II (94) to celebrate a birthday without ceremony

Corona-quarantine in the case of the Stars looks a bit different than other. For the Queen, the birthday ceremony will be.

The Coronavirus the Stars and asterisk does not

the and asterisk does not In order to protect many of the Stars are in Corona-Quarantine

But what is the make Stars the whole time, anyway?

Update 21.04.2020, 20.19 PM: After the 20.04.2020 Prince Philip, reported to word, celebrated on 21.04.2020 the Queen Elizabeth II. your 94. Birthday. The royale lady renounced old traditions. For the first time in its 68-year reign, the guns fire normally on her birthday, a Salute was silent. Also, there was, so the reported IMAGEno fixed flagging on public buildings in the Kingdom. The reason for the reluctance to the continued to be Corona-Crisis.

ROYAL BIRTHDAY: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, turns 94 today. https://t.co/cXBgG7Z4Uq pic.twitter.com/8VGMxETxEo — ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2020

Stars in Coronavirus-quarantine: Prince Philip (98) reports with thanks to the word

Update, 20.04.2020, 20.40 PM: After three years of silence, Prince Philip (98) turns back to the British Public. Via Social Media, published a Statement that the Royal the current Corona-Crisis gave. He thanked all those who work in nursing and in science, and thus Help the Coronavirus fight.

I think the @DailyMailUK may have forgotten Phil the Greeks words on death from 1988 when he said “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation. #Prince Philip #coronavirus https://t.co/tGBhIaGai1 — Tony Clarke ☮ (@tonyclarkeuk) April 20, 2020

Stars in Coronavirus-quarantine: the diary on Instagram

Update, 20.04.2020, 09.11 PM: Also World Star Madonna seems to be the Corona-Quarantine head. But apparently, she pushes with her weird Instagram posts, which is published for weeks, even with your friends on a lack of understanding. “You don’t seem to know how strange she comes across. I hope that she breaks soon”, – quotes “Page Six“ a well-Known Pop-Stars.

So Madonna on Instagram so-called “quarantine diaries” and sits at Night on a typewriter and talking all the while about her life.

Stars in Coronavirus-quarantine: Madonna muses about her life

With tired eyes, the 61-year-old singer muses about her life and the quarantine. So she talks about “The idea of the revival of the spirit of life, now outside the body and from the Ego to separate”.

“No one around you can tell her something,” said Brad Jeffries, year-long choreographer Madonnaopposite “Page Six”. “Your year-long friend, Liz Rosenberg, but she is no longer here, unfortunately, among us. That’s why Madonna takes refuge in Insanity“.

Original article from the 17.04.2020, 15.07 PM: Offenbach – Finally, once the housework from A to Z to do, the apartment is newly set up or read a book. But what if all this is done? Sometimes it is not so easy, the Corona-Quarantine useful to fill in. How to spend actually the Stars their quarantine, in times of Coronavirus* and Contact ban*?

Coronavirus quarantine at the Stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger, wienert his boots

Also, a Terminator can be of the given Corona-Crisis fall home time, the ceiling on the head. Well, that Arnold Schwarzenegger so a sizable collection of Cowboy-hat-boots, because they want to be waxed. Help “allowed” his daughter, Christina, if you can tell in the Video that she is actually doing better. But even if you twisted the eyes, you can see him and his daughter that you will enjoy the time together.

In addition spends Arnold Schwarzenegger his time, his domestic animals, donkey “Lulu” and a Pony “Whiskey”, at the Frolic to watch. In another Twitter Post, he writes that it is for him also a kind of meditation practice is to observe two animals in the garden.

Coronavirus quarantine at the Stars: Harry and Meghan are involved

Other Stars of engage in times of Corona on a voluntary basis. Harry and Meghan to distribute help, in the meantime, twice, while out in Los Angeles, food to the Sick, reported the US magazine “People”. At Project Angel Food, wore the two for protection during the Corona-Pandemic Masks and gloves, and kept the recommended distance.

How to spend actually, Harry and Megan the Corona-quarantine? © Chris Jackson/PA Wire/dpa

Also announced Harry and Meghan according to the dpa, around 100,000 euros, to donate you have taken with the TV Rights to the Transfer of your wedding. The money is intended to benefit the Organisation, Feeding Britain, the most deprived in the UK supplied with food. With so much social Engagement can be seen to smooth over the fact that both the Corona-Quarantine to spend exclusively at home in Canada.

Coronavirus quarantine at the Stars: Gina-Lisa Lohfink sews masks

But also the Stars in Germany, use your Corona-Quarantine. Gina-Lisa Lohfink* from Rödermark (Circle Offenbach) is involved, by sewing together with a friend masks. Proud, the informed Model on Instagram, a Video and several photos that the two shows while sewing.

The masks, donated to Gina-Lisa Lohfink a retirement home in the district of Offenbach. In an Instagram Post, the Model thanks again your hero: “THANK you to all the nurses and Doctors in the whole of Germany. YOU are our everyday heroes. Nice that you have about the masks sooo very happy. (sic)“. With your Mouth guard-Nähaktion Model Gina-Lisa Lohfink was definitely the hearts of many Fans beat faster.

Sophia Lother

*op-online.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

Corona is not the Stars from Film and television, from music or sports. All the information about the Coronavirus at the Stars in the News Ticker.

Section list image: © picture alliance/dpa