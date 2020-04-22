Solingen: drive-in movie at the Weyersberg 30. April

Drive-in theater in Corona times, there are already on the trade Fair car Park in Düsseldorf. 30. April can be watched current movies in the Parking lot on the weyersberg. Today the centre of Cobra, the presale will be for the offer of the culture. © Christian Beier

By Philipp Müller

Solingen. The Film “Knives out – murder is a family affair” runs to the Premiere of drive-in theaters of the cultural center of the Cobra on Thursday, 30. April, in the Parking lot Weyersberg in front of the sound hall. At 21.15, the strip starts. The presale for the series starts today on the Internet.

There are three stressful weeks had been, up to the implementation, reports Anja floor, the managing Director of the Merscheider cultural center. This is affected by the limitations of the Corona pandemic, and may not open.

Solingen, Germany: Ticket price is per car with two occupants, 22 Euro

Therefore, we came up with the idea of a drive-in movie to offer, says Stock. The offer is based on a rough outline of where the shoot-out nationwide, just like the famous mushrooms from the ground. One drives with the Car on the square, watches the Film and receives the sound via the car radio. Specifically, it looks like this: The Ticket cost per car with two occupants, 22 Euro. An additional ticket for a child or living in the same household, you can do it for 5 Euro. The intake on the car Park starts one hour before the film starts. The Ticket to the car windscreen to be able to contactlessly scan.

“The sound, the visitors are greeted via your own car radio on a FM frequency. The reception on FM/FM must be in the car adjustable. The films are shown on a 16 x 8 metre large inflatable Airscreen screen.

These movies should also be on the weyersberg yet shown: “The Gentlemen”, “kangaroo Chronicles”, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Once upon a Time in Hollywood”.

The drive-in cinema is to 1. June set up to stay

The film starts depends on the light conditions, says the Cobra. The starting move with the time of sunset is always more to the rear. The Cobra released the start times on the website of the Cobra-drive-in theaters (” box). The cinema series is first up to 1. June in the Parking lot planned. The film start with “Knives out – murder is a family affair” is an age rating from 12 years of age.

For the Cobra it had the offer for the drive-in cinema in the city centre, also very basic considerations, the cultural center: “In the current Situation, the public and social life came nearly to a standstill. Leisure activities that still offer a Form of social interaction, are therefore now more important than ever.“

The Film “murder is a family affair”, bears the original title “Knives out”. Rian Johnsonwar both for the Director as well as responsible for the screenplay. The U.S. Film starts with the death of the successful crime writer Harlan Thrombey, the Morning after his 85. Birthday the housekeeper Fran finds in his room. A crime Thriller with Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Christopher Plummer in the main roles relaxed about 131 minutes of film length.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE TICKETS

Pre-sale Tickets (22 Euro per Car) are only available in advance via the Internet or in the offices of the Solinger day sheet in Walder’s books the forest and the bookstore Kiekenap. No Box Office.

The INLET to The intake times for the film nights can be found on the website:

www.cobra-autokino-solingen.de

Article from 20.4.2020

Solingen. 30. April to 1. June, the Cobra is a day on the Parking at the Weyersberg a movie show – in a Drive-in cinema. “It is a great idea for a difficult time. We want to maintain cultural life. The people are glad of any diversion,“ said Cobra Executive Director Anja floor of the ST. The plans were well advanced, already on Wednesday the presale to start.

Solingen: car cinema will show movies on inflatable screen

About 150 Cars on the court, always in the evening, a 16 times 8 meters large, inflatable canvas set up. Per car with two occupants, the intake will cost you 22 Euro, each additional inmate costs 5 Euro from the same household, because the Contact restrictions shall continue to apply. The sound, the visitors are greeted on the car radio on a FM frequency.

When which movie runs, it is not yet clear, but Anja floor gives a view to the Drive-In Cinema Program: The Cobra plant, with the support of the city savings Bank and with the ST as a media partner, among other things, with “The Gentlemen”, “the kangaroo Chronicles”, “Bohemian Rhapsody”, “Once upon a time in Hollywood” and “Knives Out”. Cards is to buy it exclusively online, at the inlet to a contactless control through the car window instead. bjb

Further organizational Details will be revealed soon here: cobra-autokino-solingen.de

