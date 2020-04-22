Smith, Sam Lovato, Demi – Musik / Poplexikon

Corona of change 2020 plans – also Sam Smith. He has postponed the release of his third Studio album, his Single “To die For” is more or less withdrawn – no song title and no album name of the fits in this time.

But then there are new music by the British singer, together with the American singer Demi Lovato: “I’m Ready”, the Song will also be on Sam Smith’s new Album.

In the music video for the power ballad, the Duo wins a series of Olympic competitions. Sam Smith is measured, for example, with Drag Queens in the Sprint. The Ringer will turn to glitter when you pop on the floor. Where Sam Smith is, is not the topic of Queer far. At the end of Sam Smith and Demi Lovato at a medal ceremony there will be a meeting in the Background of rainbow flags.

2015 Sam Smith wrote “Writing’s On The Wall” is a Bond Song. In 2019 he’s had two successful Singles: “Dancing With A Stranger” and “How Do You Sleep?” His two albums were in England and the USA at the Top places. Sam Smith has sold over 25 million albums, four Grammys, three Brits, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe win.

Demit Lovato is an actress and singer. In 2017 you had with “Echame la Culpa” together with Luis Fonsi a Radio Hit.

In 2018, it was with the “Solo” together with Clean Bandit in the Radio successfully.