“Sing 2” has a new start date

Animation forge Illumination has one of the best track records in Hollywood for the last ten years to show for it. From the so far ten films of the Studios have taken eight more than $400 million worldwide. This is all the more remarkable since the production budget amounted to never more than $80 million, which is significantly lower than the cost of an average animated film from Disney, Pixar, or DreamWorks. In addition, Illumination is efficient and does not hesitate to produce the Sequels quickly, as soon as a Film was successful. So, the Studio has alone between 2010 and 2017, four films from the I – Simply incorrigibleFranchise from the market.

On an Illumination-continued the families, however, wait a little longer, as it is the Studio used, but it is partly due to the external circumstances. The speech is from Sing 2the Sequel to the light-hearted musical animation film that has won in 2016 in the Christmas business. Alone in Germany, 2.5 million cinema-goers saw the animal singing competition in the dilapidated theatre of Koalas. Worldwide played Sing nearly $630 million, and Universal, not two months after the cinema release announced a Sequel, again written and directed by Garth Jennings. Originally should Sing 2 Christmas 2020 is coming out in theaters, has moved from Universal, however, until July 2021, instead of the long-awaited sequel to DreamWorks’ The Croods to publish this December.

Then the Corona came, however, the epidemic, and upset the schedule once again. The actually, for this summer planned Minions – In search of the Mini-Boss has been postponed for a whole year back and the previous Sing-2-Start on the 1.07.2021 in Germany (and a day later in North America) are occupied. Sing 2 had to soft in the back and is now 23.12.2021 in our cinemas come. Previously for the date of the planned film adaptation of the musical “Wicked”, however, was taken quite from the start of the plan. The Croods 2 will start still this year for Christmas. We will see whether it will also remain.

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, and Seth MacFarlane are among the numerous Stars, which the first Sing in the original version, their voices have lent. You should also return for the Sequel.

