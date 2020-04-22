Sing 2: Fans unfortunately have to wait even longer to continue

“Sing 2”, the sequel to the Film with the singing animals, should, in fact, 2 am. July 2021 start. But now, the cinema was moved to the start, unfortunately, by several months.

On Thursday, the 16. April 2020, the transmitter VOX the CGi-animation movie “Sing” at 20:15. The wild Musical to the singing competition between a number of talented animals was debuted in a Hit as he is in September 2016. However, since then, Fans wait in vain for a sequel. Now it became known that you even longer “Sing 2“have to wait.

When is the theatrical release of “Sing 2”?

The animation Studio Illumination has created for Universal Pictures such animation hits as “I – despicable”films, the “Minions”series and the “Pets”cinema series. Due to the Corona-crisis Illumination had to postpone numerous productions and the existing cinema starts overturning. Including “Sing 2”, the 2 found. July 2021 in the cinema was to come. Instead, the Film is, unfortunately, only at the 22. December 2021 in the United States start. A timely cinema release in Germany is to be expected.

What is the plot of “Sing 2”?

“Sing” made in 2016 with a production budget of $ 75 million, imposing 634 million dollars at the global box office. The Live-Action Director Garth Jennings (“the hitchhiker’s guide to the galaxy”) directed the Original and could make for “Sing 2” various strands of the plot. (Caution: Spoilers!) Pursued the singing career of Rosita more after your winning the singing competition? Or is Buster in the center of the competitive calls to find new talent? Even the Jazz musicians Mike could play a major role.

Which actors belong to the cast of “Sing 2”

According to the official cast list of the film all the Stars of “Singing return” for “Sing 2” again. Including big names like Matthew McConaughey find himself as a Koala bear Buster Moon, Reese Witherspoon as a pig Rosita, Seth MacFarlane as the white mouse, Mike, Scarlett Johansson as a porcupine Ash and Taron Egerton as a Gorilla, Johnny. We can also expect new Songs from artists such as Stevie Wonder, Ariana Grande, Queen, David Bowie and Jennifer Hudson.







Behind the Scenes, the Team of the original film: Garth Jennings and Christophe Lourdelet lead again directing a script by Jennings. For the music, Joby Talbot signed again responsible.

There is already a Trailer for “Sing 2”?

Currently there are no German Trailer for “Sing 2”. We can expect the first images of the sequel to probably the end of 2020, beginning in 2021.

What is the FSK-sharing expected to “Sing 2”?

After “Sing” was awarded the family-friendly PG rating from 0 years, are the makers certainly everything that “Sing 2” receives the same share.

Also, “The Croods 2” is in the works and should start in 2020. The Pixar sequel to “All head 2” is, unfortunately, not worked. Thanks to Disney it could go, soon, with “Night at the Museum 4” more.

