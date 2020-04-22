Shirin David: a foretaste of “90-60-111” singer designs crass ideal of beauty

Shirin David (25) from Hamburg, announced on Instagram her new Song “90-60-111”. The scandal rapper designed a crass ideal of beauty.

Shirin David is a singer and rapper Hamburg

is a singer and rapper On Instagram it is a teaser of their latest Song “ 90-60-11″ to

it is a teaser of their latest Song “ to Through the sale of its “Shiriletten“there’s a ring tremendously on your account

Update of 22. April: 23. April at 23.50 PM it’s finally so far – then appears Shirin David the latest Track“90-60-111”how to get your Fans to Instagram announced. To match the title of your latest Hits, the scandal rapper not geizte with their Charms, posing in skimpy Bikini and shows what she has to offer. With these curves, the former belongs to The ideal of beauty “90-60-90” are definitely of the past.

Original message from 17. April: Hamburg – a few days Ago curve miracle Shirin David* via announced InstagramPost, her second Album. Their debut album, “Supersize” which has appeared before, not too long ago, managed to make the leap straight to number one in the Charts, so Fans will have high expectations of Shirins of new music. Even if there is still no exact release date has been released, is Shirin David around 5.1 million Followers with the Hit “90-60-111“a little taste, and leaves a bizarre ideal of beauty through.

Shirin David: The “Real-life-Cinderella” – rapper loves beauty-OPs

The career of Shirin David (25) began around six years ago on YouTube. Since then has not changed, only their market value, and its Appearance was some beauty-OPs a complete “Make-Over”. Shirin David it makes not a secret and sang in her Songs, Often about her self-confident appearance: “a Golden plate, I’m the Real-Life Cinderella. Nike’s to match the Sweater. I run over and turn, ass and hips move. The appearance is epic, I’m on the guest list plus ten Bitches. A lot done, but am still more real than eight out of ten in the scene.”

Nice that Shirin David* is so sure of himself. It is just a shame that it has cost so many Beauty treatments, so Shirin David finally so self-assured in your about “75.000 € – body” feels.

Shirin David: Curious title of the Hit “90-60-111” designs a new ideal of beauty

As expected, the singer convinced Shirin David (25) in your Snippet for the new Single “90-60-111“with bold Lines and cool Beats, which are strongly reminiscent of Songs by artist Nicki Minaj. “I’m not one of those, but, as I’m one of them. And it’s always been that way, if I want to then I will. ( … ) Bitch I’m in the kitchen cooking heat, I’m the chef” – as well the new Track may sound, the selected song title, “90-60-111” something questionable, such as nordbuzz.de* reported.

As known for years, embodied the combination of numbers 90-60-90 an old-fashioned The ideal of beautythat the “perfect” chest, waist and hips, determined. The song title is supposed to be us “90-60-111″ so another outdated ideal of beauty to convey? The hamburger Shirin David very to Appearance, respects and no way is too far, even for plastic surgeons – already no longer a secret. Whether and how the song title “90-60-111” so to interpret it correctly is, is us Shirin David to be determined at a later date yet to reveal itself.

Shirin David: “Shiriletten” within minutes, completely sold out

Shirin David (25) is currently one of the hottest singers in Germany. It’s no wonder that your Merch is sold as fast as lightning. A few days ago, it was the rapper from Hamburg* your “Give him-Shiriletten” within three minutes to completely sell out.

Although approximately 1000 units of the Slippers have been produced for a price of 24,99€, not many Fans empty, but Shirin David Purse. This was within a few minutes the proud promoter of the € 25,000 heavy. Currently, the singer is surfing on a real wave of success, from which you can plunge quickly no one down. However, a self-tanning attempt undShirin David posted failed the singer recently, is a real gross-out photo on Instagram.

