She says to Duchess Meghans move to Los Angeles

“I don’t know what you’re talking about, I don’t know about,” the 38-Year-old. “I’ve never seen you, never heard of her. I don’t know you.” The answer is obviously not meant entirely seriously, because Naomi and Serena’s sister, who is also switched on, can only laugh at that.

Serena Williams and Meghan Markle met back in 2010 at a Super Bowl Party in Miami know and are friends since then closely. “We were always there for each other and have a lot of went through them together,” Williams said in 2017, according to the British “The Sun”. “Every year, Meghan is coming to Wimbledon to support me.”