Shawn Mendes urges Fans to take care of oneself

Shawn Mendes has called on his Fans to “compassionate” to deal with themselves.

The singer has turned in recent times to those who feel “trapped and stressed out”.

You should “allow” to experience his emotions without being of the own Situation, “frustrated”.

He added in an article for the ‘TIME’magazine that “this is a tough time for all”. Personally, the loud recognition of the emotions help to process them and move forward.

Shawn advised his Fans: “to make 10 deep breaths in a Moment of tension”.