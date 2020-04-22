Celebrity News Sharon Osbourne: Beauty-OPs? I Find the class! People By Hasan Sheikh -



Top syringe-comments bounce off her. Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon (67) has once again smoothing. And don’t cares to make the trip to the Beauty-Doc in public. Your Opinion? Who has the money, can you invest love in OPs. Because not all of the body of Sharon are now also 67 years old. Especially your face shines here and there, free from wrinkles, cheeks look youthful and the forehead as the mother of three children, had never had to Worry about. Photo: Mirrorpix/Getty Images “data-zoom-src=”https://bilder.bild.de/fotos/sharon-im-jahr-1989-mit-vielen-klunkern-und-einer-portion-natuerlichkeit-im-gesicht-201411048-70118464/Bild/1.bild.jpg”/> Sharon, in 1989, with lots of bling and a sense of naturalness in the facePhoto: Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Photo: picture-alliance / SCHROEWIG/Cyb “data-zoom-src=”https://bilder.bild.de/fotos/hier-im-jahr-2008-hatte-sharon-osbourne-noch-ein-paar-falten-um-die-augen-herum-201411049-70118466/Bild/1.bild.jpg”/> Here in 2008, Sharon Osbourne had a few wrinkles around the eyesPhoto: picture-alliance / SCHROEWIG/Cyb



Clear that mother nature is not solely responsible. Whether Botox or other interventions: Sharon is on this. What is in the “Neeee, have nothing to do”-celebrity world is quite refreshing.

In an interview with the “Watch Magazine“ puts Sharon in a clear Osbourne: she has just her fourth Face-Lifting behind.

Sharon: “people ask me again and again beauty-OPs. You know what? If you are dissatisfied with your look and you have money, change it. What is so bad about that?“

With one caveat: “as Long as you don’t look like you have sucked too long on something, what is it that makes your lips huge, nothing wrong with that.”

A pout like Kylie Jenner is not her so in the bag! In order to be with her Exterior, has Sharon Osbourne in the past he has been very deep in the pocket.