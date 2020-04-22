Selena Gomez: her own line of cosmetics coming out in the summer!

Musician Selena Gomez brings in the summer, your own line of cosmetics on the market. The singer had brought a few weeks ago their new Album ‘Rare’ on the market. Under a similar name you want to conquer the Beauty world.

In an Interview with ‘Interview Magazine’ she told now, that the line to meet today’s standards.

Source: instagram.com

Pure and simple

“It’s not necessarily that you need these things to feel pretty. But to my Generation, all of this pressure, a certain way to look, and I wanted to make a line, which takes away a bit of that pressure,“ the 27-year-old.

“I have been using for my campaign are real people. I have 48 shades of primers and Concealer. It’s all very pure and simple,“ further described Selena Gomez. According to the accompanying website ‘rarebeauty.com’ to come out of the line this summer. But privately, the American seems to have “arrived” and not ” out ” at the moment entirely on, to find a Partner.

You don’t pray for a new friend

“Many of you know how much I’ve been looking forward to publish a Song called ‘Boyfriend’. It is a happy song that you can always fall back again and again to get up, when you fall in love, but also know that you need anyone but yourself to be happy,“ said the Ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber recently on Instagram.

“We have it written long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I don’t want to make it clear that a friend is far from at the top of my priority list. Just like the Rest of the world, I continue to pray for safety, unity, and recovery during this pandemic,“ said Selena Gomez.