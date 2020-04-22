Samuel L. Jackson reveals his favorite member of the “Avengers”

It is the eternal Nerd question: Which super hero is the coolest, fastest, most powerful, and best of all? This game has appeared now Samuel L. Jackson – and the need to know: As Nick Fury he is an integral part of the Marvel cinema universe . In an Interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he was asked who his Favorite character from the “Avengers”series was. The answer comes as a surprise.

A statement of the reasons for his choice of Jackson not deliver, unfortunately. The actor along with Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark the long-standing “Avengers”-member Both debuted in 2008 in the first Film of the Marvel universe “Iron Man” in their roles. The sequel to “Iron Man 2” brought in 2010 also Black Widow in the game. The pretty Russian woman, a civil Natasha Romanoff means, a channeled for Nick Fury and the secret service SHIELD in Tony Stark, and should monitor him for Fury.

2012 Fury and Romanoff for the first Marvel Crossover “The Avengers back”. What unites both figures: In comparison to super heroes like the Hulk, Thor or Captain America you have no super powers and unlike Iron Man or Hawkeye does not have a special High-Tech equipment. Accordingly, they both played in 2014 in “The Return of the First Avenger” a great role on the side of Captain America. The Film tried to go more in the direction of a political Thriller. 2015 returned both of them again together for “Avengers: Age of Ultron”, in the Fantasy-action spectacle but much smaller Parts correctly.

After Johansson had again in “The First Avenger: Civil war” is a great role, they showed up and Jackson both only in the two-parter “Avengers: Infinity on war” and “Avengers: the Endgame” again. For Johansson, Marvel seemed to be time there: Their role is sacrificed in the “Endgame” in the fight against the space-villain Thanos. Samuel L. Jackson played in 2019 in two other Marvel films: On the side of “Captain Marvel”, he fought as a young Nick Fury, before he gave the experienced SHIELD-head again in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” at the Best.

However, Johansson returns again to the canvas. Your own Solo Filmto handle the events between the “Civil war” and “Infinity”, would actually be at 30. April in the German cinemas came. However, in the Wake of the global corona pandemic, the Film had to be postponed. The German cinema release of “Black Widow” is now available for the 5. November 2020 set. The Trailer you can see here: